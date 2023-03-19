LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — An 8-year-old was hurt in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Laurinburg, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.
The child was shot in the leg at about 2:10 p.m. on Marcellus Street when someone in a black vehicle drove by and began shooting, according to police.
The child was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.