LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — An 8-year-old was hurt in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Laurinburg, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

The child was shot in the leg at about 2:10 p.m. on Marcellus Street when someone in a black vehicle drove by and began shooting, according to police.

The child was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.