LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police arrested a man on Monday suspected of robbing a convenience store a day earlier with a woman who remains at large.

Jeffery Donelle Harrington, 38, of Laurinburg, and Danielle Michelle Butler, 38, of Gibson, North Carolina, are facing charges after police said a man and woman entered the Speedway store on Main Street in Laurinburg shortly before noon on Sunday. The woman pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money before the two fled with cash, cigarettes and lighters, police said.

Laurinburg police arrested Harrington on Monday after he was found walking on Highway 401 South with another man, who also was arrested.

Harrington is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; aiding and abetting armed robbery and common law robbery. He was given a $50,000 secured bond and taken to the Scotland County Detention Center.

Michael Green

Michael Darnell Green, 39, of Laurinburg, the man arrested with Harrington, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and also taken to the detention center.

Police have obtained warrants for Butler, who is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about Butler’s location is asked to call Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211 or to contact Scotland Crimestoppers using the P3tips.com mobile app, www.scotlandcountycs.com or by calling 910-266-8146.