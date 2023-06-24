LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – A child was shot in their bed at a home in Laurinburg, according to police.

The shooting happened after midnight at the 700 block of Produce Market Road.

Police said the child was in their bed when shots were fired from unknown locations. The child was taken to a medical facility with non-life-threatening issues and is in stable condition.

Captain Young with the Laurinburg Police Department said no one, especially a child should suffer injury while in their residence from careless, reckless, cowardly criminal acts.



The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department and submit an anonymous tip with Scotland Crimestoppers at www.scotlandcountycs.com or call 910-266-8146.