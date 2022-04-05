LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Scotland County are investigating a serious vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in the area of Highway 401 and King Street in Laurinburg.

Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams confirmed the crash near Sneads Grove Road but could not provide additional details.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic incident website said that all southbound traffic on Highway 401 is being detoured at Highway 15/501 Business. In addition, the outside lane of northbound Highway 401 is open, but the inside lane has been shut down.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.