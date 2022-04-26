LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Laurinburg Police Department K-9s will be better projected on the job thanks to a body-armor donation from a national nonprofit organization.

The group Vested Interest in K9s is providing bullet and stab protective vests to K-9s Ronky and Oto, Laurinburg police said in a Facebook post. The vests, sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Jessica Sutton, American Legion Riders Post #497, will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43.”

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 and provides vests to law enforcement and other agencies that are U.S.-made, custom-fitted and certified. Since its inception, the group said it has provided more than 4,601 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a five-year warranty.

For more information, call 508-824-6978 or go to www.vik9s.org.