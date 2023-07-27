LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – A homicide investigation is underway in Laurinburg after a person was found dead inside of a car outside a gas station.
According to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg police, the incident happened next to the car wash on Hasty Road and U.S. Highway 401.
Young said additional details will be released later.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.