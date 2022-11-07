GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A lot has happened within the East Carolina University baseball program since the Pirates lost to Texas in the Super Regional.

The fall season finished up Sunday as ECU completed its annual Purple-Gold World Series. After watching the Gold win the first two games, the Purple came back and won on Sunday. The players and new members of the program got to play in front of fans for the first time since June during the weekend series.

After the game, fans lined up for a chance to meet the team. At the end of the line, there was one player in particular who fans were very excited to see — freshman Parker Byrd, a Laurinburg native who had his right leg amputated after a boating accident in July.

Byrd has received an outpouring of support, prayers and encouragement from the time of the accident through this weekend.

Byrd wasn’t able to play but was still part of the team in many ways, acting as a bench coach for the Purple. After his accident and recovery, he’s been busy with rehab, online classes and so much more.

Byrd says he is hopeful to be on the field next season, but for this season, he will continue to be a bench coach.

Click the video above to hear more about what he’s been doing, the progress he’s made and his hopes moving forward.