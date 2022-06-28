LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating a robbery Tuesday morning at a business on Main Street.

It happened at the Tobacco Island store in the 1600 block of Main Street, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of a person wearing a face-covering whom they want to question in connection with their investigation. Anyone who can identify the person in the photos is asked to call have seen the person is asked detective J. Cooke at 910-276-3211.

No other information was immediately available.