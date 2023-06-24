A fire department in Scotland County received a budget grant to add five more firemen.

News 13’s Aundrea Gibbons spoke with Chief McQueen on the much-needed budget proposal.

The Laurinburg Fire Department only had seven full time employees and five of them worked 24 hour shifts by themselves. The Chief of the Fire Department, Jordan McQueen, said this created safety issues.

“We don’t have enough personnel on scene when we get to a structure fire we rely on volunteers,” McQueen said. “And volunteerism is very low right now across the nation. So, with having two extra people or one extra person on shift that’s two at each station. It’s safer for the guys that are there 24 hours for emergencies.”

Chief McQueen said the department has doubled their calls in the last three to four years. This is because the department now responds to all motor vehicle accidents in the district and has also seen an increase in fire alarm calls.

Lieutenant Bradley Strickland, with the Laurinburg Fire Department said working 24 hours alone has multiple safety issues outside of responding to calls.

“There’s been several times at 3 o’clock in the morning someone knocks on the door at the fire station,” Strickland said. “ Okay, You’re there by yourself, you still got to go answer the door. At least with two people there if something goes wrong, or somebody’s up to no good you’ve got somebody there with you.”

Chief McQueen also noted that the department can now use a two in two out system. Which is similar to a buddy system where both firemen are accountable for each other when responding to structured alarms.

They can also bring in more equipment with this system and that has been a goal of the department for a while.

“It feels rewarding,” McQueen said. “This is something that’s been tried to do for several years. It’s been asked for several years, and the funding wasn’t available. So, I think it’s a big achievement for not only the fire department, but for the citizens of Laurinburg.”

The department is accepting applications now that will close next week. Chief McQueen said he hoped to quickly start interviews and hiring in the beginning of July.