LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Laurinburg Fire Department has added new drone technology that could do the work of multiple firemen.

The drone cost $17,000 and it will make responding to emergency calls look different.

The drone is called the thermal imaging drone and it has 200 times zooming power and from the fire station, you can see the door to McDonald’s which is more than 2,000 feet away.

The Laurinburg Fire Department currently only has seven firemen and will hire five more this month. In the meantime, the drones will keep current firemen safe and will provide extra manpower.

Chief Jordan McQueen with the Laurinburg Fire Department said the drone can see heat.

“We can use it on large square footage buildings to see the other side of the structure,” McQueen said. “And if the fire is advancing and on large silo type fires. We can take the drone and fly it to the top to keep our… make sure our firemen that are on top are safe and that we can always have an eye on them.”

Currently, the department only has one fireman certified to fly the drones and the certification process includes taking a course through the Federal Aviation Administration.

After the course, a test must be passed, and you have to apply online for a license to fly commercially.

Grey Martin is the certified drone pilot and he said he has flown drones recreationally and for the fire department.

“So, there is fun times about it,” Martin said. “But I like it more when we’re on call or on a search and get to do it in order to help somebody.”

The entire kit including the big thermal imaging drone and the smaller drone without thermal imaging cost $17,000 and Chief Jordan McQueen said that all of the money was donated by local businesses to the Scotland County Public Safety Foundation.

“There’s always new technology,” McQueen said. “We’re looking at replacing our thermal energy cameras on our trucks this year. And getting more state-of-the-art thermal imaging cameras for our guys. There’s always new technology that we’re looking into getting every year.”

The Laurinburg Fire Department plans to use the drone for the first time in their next rescue mission or large fire.