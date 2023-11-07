LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — The Laurinburg Fire Department has sent five firefighters and two of its trucks to assist in the efforts to contain a wildfire on Poplar Drive near Hendersonville, according to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen.

The department made a post on Facebook stating they are asking for prayer.

“Members of our staff that will travel to Edneyville NC to provide equipment and manpower on a large wildfire that has already burned a few homes. We are glad to be able to provide assistance to a community in desperate need!”

McQueen said his firefighters will be putting out hot spots near homes and they will be doing night operation from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The department members will also be doing structure protection.