GREENVILLE, N.C. (WBTW) — Federal authorities have charged a Laurinburg man in connection with two deaths at the former Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina in December 2020.

A federal jury indicted Kenneth Maurice Quick Jr. on Aug. 1, but the charges were not announced until Quick appeared in U.S. District Court in Greenville, North Carolina, on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The indictment accuses Quick of shooting and killing a victim identified as T.J.D. Sr. on Dec. 1, 2020, at the base now known as Fort Liberty. He also allegedly killed used a firearm to kill a person identified as W.J.L. II on the same day and then tried to dispose of the body.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Quick killed W.J.L. “in relation to a separate charge for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.”

The indictment also accuses Quick of obstruction for allegedly “moving and burning a pickup truck belonging to T.J.D. Sr” and says that he “secretly disposed of their bodies” and did not report the deaths to authorities.

Quick is currently serving 57 months in federal prison for an unrelated conviction and has faced numerous charges in Scotland County, including an arrest in in January 2016 after three children were shot in the leg after a party at a home on Vance Street in Laurinburg. He was 16 years old at the time.

Quick was most recently arrested during a traffic stop in May 2022 in Scotland County while he was out of jail on bond after being charged with murder in the killing of Monterrrio Taylor in February 2021.