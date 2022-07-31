LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with attempted murder after a shooting Friday night.

Eugene Johnson Jr. of Laurinburg is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon; assault in the presence of a minor; discharging a firearm within an enclosure; and discharging a firearm in the city.

Police responded about 10:15 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of Tara Drive where they found a 27-year-old Laurinburg man unresponsive with a gunshot wound. The man was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

Police said Sunday afternoon that the man was in “very critical condition” and asked for prayers for him and his family.

Johnson was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Drive and talent to the Scotland County Detention Center where police said he was being held without bond.

The shooting was one of two that happened Friday night in Laurinburg. Police said they do not appear to be connected.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.