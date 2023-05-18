LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – A man told Laurinburg police on Thursday that he was shot by an unknown man who approached him and started shooting while he was sitting outside his home, police said.

The 27–year-old man was shot at about 11:20 a.m. at his home on the 400 block of N. Caledonia Road and then walked several yards from his home to Morris Street to get help, Laurinburg police said.

He was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released any information about the suspect, and no other details about the shooting were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

Count on News13 for updates.