LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder turned himself in to Laurinburg police Wednesday night.

Roy Franklin Campbell allegedly shot and killed Aiken Robert Purvis, 38, Tuesday evening at the Harry O’s Food Mart on Old Lumberton Road, according to Laurinburg police. Purvis was pronounced dead at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Campbell turned himself in at about 8 p.m. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and is being held without bond at the Scotland County Detention Center, police said.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.