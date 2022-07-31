GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd, a Laurinburg native, went through his fifth surgery on Sunday following a boating accident on July 23.

Byrd, who graduated from Scotland County High School, was flown from Bath to Greenville after suffering serious leg injuries in the accident.

Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, shared on her Facebook that he did well and was still in recovery Sunday afternoon. Doctors closed a gap on the left side of his calf, but the right side still remains swollen and very open, she said.

Plans call for Parkersburg to have an additional surgery on either Tuesday or Wednesday, his mom said in the post.

“Thank you for all the prayers,” she said on her Facebook.

Parker has a strong connection to Greenville, both of his parents attended ECU, and Parker — a standout player on his travel team, the South Charlotte Panthers, in addition to Scotland High — committed to ECU before officially starting his high school career.

He was on the ECU 2022 summer baseball roster after finishing his senior season at Scotland County.