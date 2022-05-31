LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Laurinburg residents are facing child-abuse charges after a 9-month-old baby was hospitalized with a broken leg, police said.

Authorities charged Joshua Hayden Bailey, 20, with felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and Asia Nykita Moyd, 21, with felony child abuse by gross negligence. They were taken to the Scotland County Detention Center and held on $100,000 secured bonds.

Laurinburg police and the Scotland County Department of Social Services began their investigation on Saturday after officials at Scotland Memorial Hospital told officers that the child had a broken femur and had to be moved to another medical facility to be treated.

Police did not say how the child was injured. No additional information was immediately available.

