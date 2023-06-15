LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — More than 20 cars have been broken into at several apartment complexes in Laurinburg, police said.

Police Capt. Chris Young said the break-ins have occurred across the city but that they have been focused on the south end of town toward the south of Church Street. Police have evidence that shows a group of people with a vehicle is involved, he said.

Similar break-ins have been reported to law enforcement agencies in nearby Chesterfield and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, Young said. He added that he expects the number of break-ins to increase.

Police have also asked anyone with surveillance video from around Plaza Terrace, Blue’s Farm Estates, Greenfield Apartments, Springchase Apartments or Scottish Glen Apartments to share it with authorities.

Count on News13 for updates.