LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Tara Drive for a shooting. A 28-year-old man was flown to a hospital in critical condition, Young said.

A 22-year-old man was also injured in a separate shooting in the area of South Pine Street, Young said. The 22-year-old was treated and released from a hospital.

Young said the two shootings are not related. Both shootings remain under investigation and police are expected to release more information later.