LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A school bus from Scotland County Schools was involved in a crash on McColl Road on Wednesday, Scotland County Schools said in a news release.
The eight students and staff members who were on the bus are safe, the school district said. The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were taken by Scotland County EMS for evaluation.
The incident is being investigated by the Laurinburg Police Department and further information will be released by the department.
