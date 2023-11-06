LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are looking for the driver of a burnt-orange Chrysler 300 after a man was killed Sunday evening by a hit-and-run driver.

Michael Foster, 54 of Laurinburg, died at Scotland Memorial Hospital after the incident, which happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Warren Avenue near Bryant Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers. Tip can be anonymous and a cash reward is available if an arrest is made.