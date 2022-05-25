LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are looking for a man accused of several crimes, including shooting into a car with a woman inside, police said.

According to police, officers were on patrol Tuesday afternoon when they were flagged down in the 500 block of N. Caledonia Road about someone shooting into a car.

Police said a woman told officers that a man she knew had assaulted her at her residence and then fired a shot into her car, which had a friend of hers who had been at the residence inside it. No one was hurt, and the man left the area.

Police have obtained warrants charging Kyler Page, 21, of Maxton, with discharging a firearm into occupied property; assault on a female; assault in the presence of a minor; misdemeanor child abuse; assault by pointing a gun; and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 or submit tips at P3tips.com or www.scotlandcountycs.com.

