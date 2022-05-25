LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman Tuesday afternoon while she was getting into her vehicle in a parking lot, police said.

Police responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital about 5:40 p.m. to investigate a reported sexual assault.

According to police, a woman reported that she was attacked from behind and pushed into her vehicle by a man who then got on top of her inside the vehicle. Police said someone nearby heard the woman screaming and yelled at the man, who then got out of the car and ran away.

The woman sustained minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 or to submit tips at p3tips.com or www.scotlandcountycs.com.