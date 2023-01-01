LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — The Laurinburg Police Department is searching for a man accused in a New Year’s Day shooting, according to a news release.

Floyd Sylvester Davis, 41, of Laurinburg, is wanted on warrants of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Asheville Street, police said.

A 60-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound, according to the release. Police said the man is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Davis’ location is asked to call 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.