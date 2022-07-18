LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Friday after he allegedly assaulted a woman in a home in Laurinburg by hitting her with a beer can, according to police.

Calvin Dewayne Ferguson, 42, of Laurinburg, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, and assault on a female, according to police.

Police were called at about 3:20 p.m. to a home on Willow Drive for reports of an assault. Police found a woman inside who was injured. She was taken to a hospital by EMS and was later flown to a secondary facility for treatment, according to police.

Police did not immediately respond to News13’s question about what type of weapon was used in the assault.

Ferguson was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center without bond, police said.

No other details were immediately available.