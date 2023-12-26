LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted by Laurinburg police for a string of crimes committed over the holiday weekend.
Police say the man, identified by camera footage, is accused of identity theft and forgery.
Police said he allegedly stole wallets, forged documents, and stole a vehicle leading officers on a high-speed chase through the city.
Police urged people in a Facebook post to contact officer A. Wilkerson at 910-276-3211 if they know the identity or whereabouts of this person.
