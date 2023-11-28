LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after fleeing from police and then allegedly causing a head-on crash that killed a 61-year-old man, Laurinburg police said.

Byron Leneau Hooks of Asheboro, North Carolina, was arrested by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and charged with driving while intoxicated in the crash that killed 61-year-old Kenneth Smith.

Hooks is also charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle, misdemeanor failure to heed to light or siren, and misdemeanor careless and reckless driving by the Laurinburg Police Department.

The pursuit happened at about 10 p.m. on Nov. 18 when a Laurinburg police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in front of Scotland High School. Police said an officer tried to make contact with the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup who was slumped over in the driver’s seat with the motor still running, police said.

When the officer approached the vehicle, police said the driver refused to open the door or roll down the window. The officer tried multiple times without success to get the driver to cooperate before he drove forward in his vehicle, spun around, and sped toward the officer, who had to jump out of the way.

Police said the officer then got into his patrol car and pursued the pickup as it traveled westbound on Highway 74 Business.

According to police, the chase continued past the area of Armstrong Road where the officer was told to end the pursuit and return to the city limits of Laurinburg because he had lost sight of the truck.

The officer turned off his lights and siren and turned around toward Ida Mill Road through the median back to Laurinburg, according to police. A short time later, police said they were notified that the pickup was headed east in the westbound lane and that it had collided with Smith’s Honda pilot on Highway 74.

Laurinburg police and the highway patrol are investigating, and Trooper Robert Rogers said more charges will be forthcoming after authorities consult with the Scotland County District Attorney’s Office.

