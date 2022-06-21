LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was hurt Tuesday morning in a shooting in Laurinburg, authorities said.

Laurinburg police responded about 4:20 a.m. to Scotland Memorial Hospital after getting a report of a gunshot victim there, police said. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while in the area of Alexander Avenue.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital by another unknown person and later moved to a different hospital. No information was immediately available about his condition.

Police said the victim was uncooperative. Anyone with information is asked to call Laurinburg Police at 910-276-3211.

