LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted after a 15-year-old was killed and a 19-year-old was hurt Wednesday morning in a shooting in Laurinburg, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department.

Ernez Tomas Austin, 20, of Laurinburg, is wanted on warrants for first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to police.

The 15-year-old and the 19-year-old were standing in the yard of a home on Biggs Street when a black Jeep drove by and shot at them, Young said.

Both victims ran toward the front of the home, and the 15-year-old collapsed on the porch. When police arrived, the 19-year-old walked out of the home with a gunshot wound, according to police.

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital. The name of the 15-year-old who died has not been released.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

