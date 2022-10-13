LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested Wednesday after a chase, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in city limits, possession of a stolen firearm, and numerous drug charges, according to police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lee was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center on an $815,000 secured bond, police said.

Samantha Marie Stanfill, 44, of Lillington, who was allegedly in the vehicle during the chase, was arrested for failure to appear in court in Harnett County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to police.

Stanfill was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center on a $1,000 secured bond, police said.

At about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police saw Lee inside a vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, according to police. The vehicle didn’t initially stop but eventually stopped near Highland Road and Lees Mill Road in Laurinburg.

When police told those in the vehicle to get out, the car drove off, according to police. Eventually Lee and Stanfill allegedly got out of the car and ran away while another person kept driving the car.

The driver of the car stopped shortly after and the driver said Lee held him at gunpoint and told him to flee from police, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. That person was not charged.

The shooting Lee was wanted in connection with happened Sept. 21 in the area of Washington Street and Shady Street, according to police. A 59-year-old man was shot and is expected to survive.