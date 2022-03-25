LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted in connection with a homicide in Laurinburg was arrested Friday, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Isaiah Thomas Easterling, of Laurinburg, was wanted for first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, going armed to the terror of the people and for discharging a firearm in city limits.

The shooting happened on Willow Street, officials said. The two who were injured were able to run to Scotland Memorial Hospital. They are expected to survive.

Kaziah Zamir Wilkerson, 17, was killed, according to authorities.

The Laurinburg Police Department thanked those who helped in the investigation.