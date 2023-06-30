LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — An occupied home in Laurinburg was hit by a bullet Thursday night, according to police, who said the incident might be related to another shooting the previous night.

Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young said no one in the home was hurt in the shooting, which happened on Morgan Circle off of Kiser Road.

On Wednesday night, police said someone riding a bicycle on Kiser Road was shot in the leg. Police think the incidents could be related but said they have little information to connect them.

The investigation is going. Count on News13 for updates.