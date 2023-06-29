LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the lower leg Wednesday night in Laurinburg, police said.
It happened on Kiser Road, according to Laurinburg police Capt. Chris Young said, who said the person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
No additional details were immediately available.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.