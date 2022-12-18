LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody after one person was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday in Laurinburg, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 124 First Street in Laurinburg, police said.

Byron McKenzie

Courtesy: Laurinburg Police Department

Warrants were obtained for suspect Byron Douglas McKenzie, 23, of Rockingham, according to police. McKenzie was located Sunday in the Hamlet area.

The person shot was identified as 27-year-old Frederick Eugene Williams of Wallace, South Carolina. Police said he was pronounced dead at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident can send anonymous tips to Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 or www.scotlandcountycs.com. Tips can also be sent by downloading the free P3Tips mobile app.

This is an ongoing investigation.

