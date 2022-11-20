LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. in Laurinburg, police said.

According to police, a home was hit by gunfire at about 9:15 p.m. Friday on Jackson Street in Laurinburg. The home was occupied, but no injuries were reported.

At about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to another home hit by gunfire on Raleigh Street that left a 7-year-old injured, police said. The child was taken to the Scotland Memorial Hospital and was then transferred to another medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the child is now in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The last shooting occurred at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday on Sunset Drive in Laurinburg, police said. Shots were fired, but no damages or injuries were reported.

Officers said they believe that all three shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 910-276-3211. An anonymous tip to Scotland Crimestoppers may also be submitted at 910-266-8146 or P3tips.com by downloading the free mobile app.