LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Sunday night after a report of a gunshot victim that showed up to a Laurinburg business, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department.
Police were called Sunday night to a business on Main Street, Young said.
Young said the victim is being “very uncooperative” and is expected to survive.
No other details were immediately available.
