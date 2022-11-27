LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Sunday night after a report of a gunshot victim that showed up to a Laurinburg business, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department.

Police were called Sunday night to a business on Main Street, Young said.

Young said the victim is being “very uncooperative” and is expected to survive.

No other details were immediately available.

