LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A murder suspect out of jail on bond was arrested Tuesday by authorities in Scotland County after police said he fled from officers during a traffic stop.

Kenneth Maurice Quick Jr. of Laurinburg was arrested at the intersection of Old Stage and Sydney Bean roads by Laurinburg police and Scotland County sheriff’s deputies.

According to Laurinburg police, an officer pulled over Quick’s Ford Crown Victoria for speeding about 7:40 p.m. on W. Church Street near Turnpike Road. Quick drove off after the officer asked him about drug paraphernalia seen inside the vehicle, police said.

During the pursuit, police said threw drugs and a firearm out of the window of his vehicle, which officers were able to recover.

Quick was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond on unrelated murder and drug charges. No information was immediately available about those charges.

He faces multiple charges in connection with the traffic stop and pursuit, including possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; two counts of injury to trees/crops/lane; fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle; speeding; and other multiple traffic offenses.

Quick was previously arrested in January 2016 after three children were shot in the leg after a party at a home on Vance Street in Laurinburg. He was 16 years old at the time.

