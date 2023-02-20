LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County Detective Division Monday arrested a man on charges involving a minor, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities arrested Michael Williams, 49, of Laurinburg, according to the release. He was charged with indecent liberties with a minor, solicitation of a minor by electronic device to meet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, distributing tobacco to a juvenile and distributing alcohol to a juvenile.

Williams was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center, according to the release. He is currently being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

Due to the nature of the case, no other information was available.