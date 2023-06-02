LAURINBURG,N.C. (WBTW) – A Scotland County School bus with 13 children aboard was involved in a minor crash Friday morning.

According to a news release by Scotland County Schools, the crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. when bus No. 18 was traveling north on Highland Road near the McGrit’s Bridge Road intersection when a car pulling away from a stop sign hit the bus in the rear corner.

The students on the bus were from Wagram Elementary and Spring Hill Middle schools. There was also a bus monitor on the bus according to the news release.

Scotland County EMS checked all riders on the scene, and no injuries were reported, according to the release.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.