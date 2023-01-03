LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County Schools has been awarded a $4 million grant that will help break the cycle of violence in the community, officials said.

The district will receive the money for its SAFE HARBOR grant over the next five years. ‘SAFE HARBOR’ is short for “Scotland Assisting Families and studEnts exposed to pervasive violence tHrough strAtegies and inteRventions that will Break the cycle of violence in Our Rural community.”

The district said the grant will allow officials to hire a full-time project director; a part-time youth development specialist; two school mental health therapists; a psychologist to focus on regular education students, violence prevention and trauma; two day treatment teachers; and two day treatment teacher assistants.

The goals of the program include increased attendance; perception of safe schools; parent engagement; trauma-informed practices; kindergarten readiness; and Reading/ELA performance.

“I am grateful for the many community partners who wrote letters of support, Dr. Michael Riles for serving as the Project Manager and our elected officials who lobby and support funding for Project Prevent initiatives, Dr. Takeda LeGrand, the district’s superintendent, said. “Because of our collective efforts and commitment to Scotland County, everyone will benefit from the implementation of the SAFE HARBOR.”