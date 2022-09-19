LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Laurinburg man who is believed to be cognitively impaired.

Hasson Tariq “Reek” McEachin is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, which issued the alert but did not provide a photo. He is partially bald with black hair and brown eyes.

McEachin was last seen at the intersection of Lees Mill Road and Washington Street in Laurinburg, the center said. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue/gray camouflage BDU pants with the name “Malory” on a name tag with a belt. He also was wearing gray or black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laurinburg police at 910-277-3216.

