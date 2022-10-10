LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store on South Caledonia Road Sunday evening.

Police said a man entered Rob’s Convenience store at about 5:50 p.m. with a gun and demanded money from a clerk. The store is at 130 S. Caledonia Road.

The man fled toward First Street with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. Officers searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

Police said the man was about 5-foot-7 and was wearing a white mask and carrying an orange/black book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146. Tips can also be submitted at www.scotlandcountycs.com. All information submitted thru Crimestoppers will remain anonymous and a cash reward is available if a tip leads to an arrest.

