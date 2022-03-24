LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Laurinburg, according to officials.

The shooting happened on Willow Street, officials said. The two who were injured were able to run to Scotland Memorial Hospital. They are expected to survive.

Kaziah Zamir Wilkerson, 17, was killed, according to authorities.

Police are searching for 24-year-old Isaiah Thomas Easterling, of Laurinburg, on outstanding warrants for first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, going armed to the terror of the people and for discharging a firearm in city limits. He is considered armed and dangerous.

No other information was immediately available.