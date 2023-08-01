LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Traffic will be rerouted in parts of Laurinburg while CSX resurfaces railroad crossings, according to the Laurinburg Fire Department.

The fire department said the resurfacing of railroad crossings will begin in Hamlet and move into Scotland County up until completion on Aug. 11.

The affected areas include Fred Carter Road, Old Wire Road, NC-144 (Morgan Street), Church Street (in Laurel Hill), Armstrong Road, Elmore Road, Turnpike Road, Wilkinson Drive, King Street, Main Street (in Laurinburg), Caledonia Road, Kiser Road, and Highland Road.

These crossings may be closed at any time until Aug. 11, the post said.

Officials reminded residents In the Laurel Hill area to plan accordingly because they will only be able to cross using Ida Mill Road using Gill Street and or Biggs Street.