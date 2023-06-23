LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people have been accused of breaking into multiple cars at several apartment complexes in Laurinburg, police said.

Police have charged Kalique Shihiem Allen, 25, Kanye Kweli White, 19, and a 17-year-old, all of Florence, in the break-ins, which were reported on June 15.

White is the only one of the three currently in custody, police said. He is at the Cumberland County in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Allen and the juvenile are still at large.

All three are charged with 20 counts of breaking and entering of motor vehicles; 20 counts of felony conspiracy; 20 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; seven counts of larceny of a firearm; one count of felony larceny; one count of financial card theft; and three counts of misdemeanor larceny.

The investigation included multiple agencies from both North and South Carolina, and police said additional charges are expected.

Count on News13 for updates.