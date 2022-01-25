Widow of late Laurinburg councilman appointed to take over his seat

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint the widow of late council member Donald Rainer to fill the District 1 seat he held until the next election.

Donald Rainer (Courtesy: City of Laurinburg)

Rosemary Rainer replaces her husband, Donald, who died in December. Rosemary Rainer and James Thomas were the only two people to apply for the position and one council member said both were “very well-qualified applications.”

At a meeting last week, council members discussed appointing Rosemary Rainer to the position but delayed their decision to give other applicants a chance to apply. They said it was important to keep the process transparent.

Donald Rainer died at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. He was 69 years old.