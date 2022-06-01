BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The estate of a family killed in a October 2020 crash in Summerville has filed a lawsuit against Berkeley County.

On Oct. 11, 2020, husband and wife Chad Freeman, 49, Andrew Freeman, 48, and Chad’s 74-year-old mother Meredith Freeman were killed in a car accident along Nexton Parkway in Summerville.

While attempting to make a left turn onto Brighton Park Boulevard, a Jeep Wrangler slammed into the passenger side of the Freeman’s vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries.

The Jeep was being driven by 18-year-old Joshua Patrick Wensell, who was charged with three counts of reckless homicide. Wensell appeared before a judge after his arrest and was given a $120,000 surety bond.

The estate of the Freemans is now suing Berkeley County on a number of allegations.

A lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleges that the county “allowed, and did not correct” vegetation in the medians of Nexton Parkway, including the median at the roadway’s intersection of Brighton Park Boulevard.

The lawsuit continues by stating Berkeley County is required to “follow the standards and guidelines for the South Carolina Department of Transportation and other industry standards for maintaining safe roadways and preventing the existence of hazardous/dangerous conditions.”

The Freemans’ estate claims that vegetation in the median on Nexton Parkway violated SCDOT’s standards and guidelines, and that Berkeley County “breached its duty,” and was virtually negligent by its failure to rectify the condition of the roadway.

In all, the estate is alleging gross negligence, wrongful death and survivorship.