Lawsuit says Alex Murdaugh owes former legal partner $477K

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new lawsuit filed Friday claims Alex Murdaugh owes his former law partner, John E. Parker, $477,000 in loans that have not been paid back.

The pair worked together at Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, P.A., or PMPED, in Hampton County before Alex resigned from the practice in late summer following a botched attempted suicide and allegations over misappropriated funds.

The lawsuit said Parker loaned Murdaugh large sums of money on multiple occasions spanning several months in 2021, and was never paid back.

The first occurred on March 5, 2021 for a total of $150,000.

The second loan of $77,000 was given on May 19, 2021, and a third totaling $250,000 was loaned to Murdaugh on July 15, 2021.

Parker is looking for a $477,000 payment in damages from Murdaugh for the total of each loan.