CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s not typical to see a lemonade stand in 40-degree weather, but Rylee Wells, who was holding down the fort for her sister Jaiden, has a special mission in mind.

“We wanted to help people in need,” Rylee said.

The girls found inspiration to give back when they started Luxury Lemons this past summer for St. Jude’s Lemonade Stand Challenge. They raised $1,000 in a month.

“I’ve always taught my children to give back when you can and with them wanting to, I just kept going with it because that’s what they want to do,” said their mother, Amber Wells.

Wells said a teacher heard about their zest to give back and asked if they could raise money for a family falling on hard times. One parent in the family with four children lost their job; the other parent recently learned that they’ll be laid off, too.

“We don’t want them to choose for presents for their kids or bills,” Rylee said. “We’re guessing that they’ll try to pay bills before getting presents so that’s why we’re raising money for them.”

The girls have been holding more lemonade stands, with the addition of hot chocolate, Santa, and even the Grinch.

They plan to give the family they’ve never met both money and presents, in hopes of easing their stress through the holidays.

When asked if the family knows about the charitable effort, Amber said, “Nope. Not at all. My children don’t know anything about the family besides how many people there [are].”

The girls learned to count change and even run debit cards, but more importantly, they learned what it means to be a part of a community that has each other’s backs.

“I am thinking about $2,000 for that family,” Rylee said.

Luxury Lemons plans to sell lemonade at three more events in December to continue to raise money for the family.