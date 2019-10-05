Lexington County firefighter killed in line of duty

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A community is in mourning following the loss of Lexington County firefighter Paul Quattlebaum.
The Fire Engineer was killed Friday afternoon after being struck by a semi-truck while responding to a motor vehicle crash.
It happened while his unit was en route to a medical call. On the way, they noticed the crash on Fairview Road and stopped to see if those involved were okay. That’s when he was hit.
He died after being transported to an area hospital. The incident is still being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol
Quattlebaum was a firefighter since 1997, when he started as a volunteer. and previously served in the Marine Corps.
